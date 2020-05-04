Palak urges youths to come up with blockchain tech based innovation

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has

congratulated the 10 winning teams which participated in the first ever

Blockchain Olympiad competition held last month.

Addressing an online `Award Ceremony Blockchain Olympiad 2020′ as chief

guest on Sunday, he urged the young talents to come up with new innovations

to turn crisis into opportunity.

Palak said only the young talents could turn crisis into opportunity by

offering blockchain technology based innovation for different domains

including health, agriculture and education.

“Blockchain is a frontier technology and the government wants to use it to

carry forward the country’s development,” he told the function.

ICT Secretary N M Zeaul Alam, Educationist Professor Zafar Iqbal, BCOLBD

Convenor and Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering of

BUET Dr M Kaykobad Kaykobad, Hong Kong Blockchain Society President Dr

Lawrence Ma, Professor of MIT Alan Elderman, Project Director of LICT Project

Md Rezaul Karim spoke at the function, among others.

Coordinator of BCOLBD Habibullah N Karim, who conducted the function,

announced the names of the 10 winning teams for award and participating in

the international Blockchain Olympiad in Hong Kong to be held in July this

year.

The ten winning teams are Hyperactive Oranges, Team Leads Chain,

DU_Nimbus, Team Digital Innovation, TORR, WEIB_3.1, Brogrammers, Aviato,

DU_Hyperledger and Cosmic Crew.

The first prize which was announced in the name of late National Professor

Jamilur Reza Chowdhury goes to champion team ` Hyperactive Oranges’ and the

ICT State Minister transferred taka one lac to the leader of champion team

Aniruddo’s account using Nagad, a money transfer platform.

At the beginning of the award ceremony a video clip was screened in memory

of late Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury as the speakers recalled him with

rich tributes.

A stellar board of jury comprising 57 top functionaries and leaders from

the government, academia and industry adjudicated the blockchain 62 projects

and selected 10 teams as winners.

The ICT Division and the LICT Project of the government, the International

Blockchain Olympiad in Hong Kong and Technohaven Company Ltd, a leading

software company of the country, helped BCOLBD to organise the Blockchain

Olympiad competition.