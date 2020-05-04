Momen for In’t strategy to recover vulnerable countries’ economies

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged

the international community to take a clear strategy for economic recovery of

vulnerable countries due to COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed global trade

into tailspin.

“The international community must devise a clear strategy … It should

include protection of jobs of the migrant population and ensuring the flow of

vital medical supplies and essential goods, services and food supply chains,”

he said.

The foreign minister was presenting Bangladesh statement today in an

Online Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Summit for formulating the

NAM’s response to the extra-ordinary crisis resulting from the COVID-19.

Noting that the pandemic’s adverse effect forced Bangladesh’s two major

economic engines – ready-made garments (RMG) and remittance – to an instable

state, Momen urged the NAM members to work out innovative solutions and

approaches to tackle the crisis.

The foreign minister suggested that short-medium-long term support from

the bilateral and multilateral development partners are needed to implement

the proposed international strategy for economic recovery of the vulnerable

countries due to global outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

Momen emphasized that the NAM’s response must be embedded in

multilateralism and international solidarity through forging a robust global

partnership with the G7, G20, OECD, and the UN.

The foreign minister also highlighted how Bangladesh has been coping with

the pandemic under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina,

who issued a 31-point directive seeking to mitigate its impact on our

population.

Momen informed the NAM leaders that Bangladesh government has already

allocated nearly USD 11.6 billion to help the vulnerable people and

businesses to bear with the shocks of the pandemic.

Presided over by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev who is current Chair of

the Movement, the Online Summit was attended by Heads of states or

governments, foreign ministers and other dignitaries of NAM member countries

as well as high officials of the United Nations.

More than 243,000 people have so far been killed and 3.4 million infected

worldwide by the COVID-19, which has left half of humanity under some form of

lockdown and pushed the global economy towards its worst downturn since the

Great Depression.