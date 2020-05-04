18 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 04, 2020 (BSS) – Eighteen more people of four districts were tested positive for coronavirus after diagnosing a total of 282 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division today.

Health officials said the total number of coronavirus infected patients rose to 199 with the deletion of 18 more coronavirus positive people today in the division.

The 18 newly detected coronavirus infected patients include 15 of Rangpur and one each of Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat districts.

Of them, 16 new coronavirus patients of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat districts were detected after testing 188 samples at COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) today.

Besides, the two other new coronavirus patients of Nilphamari and Panchagarh districts were detected after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College ((MARMC) today.

“Among the 16 new coronavirus patients at RMC, 15 of them are hailing from Rangpur and one from Lalmonirhat,” said Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu.

“The 15 new patients of Rangpur include 13 of different areas in Rangpur metropolis alone and one each of Mithapukur and Sadar upazilas,” Dr. Laizu said.

Talking to BSS tonight Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said the newly detected two coronavirus infected patients at MARMC include one each of Sadar upazila in Nilphamari and Sadar upazila in Panchagarh districts.

The district-wise break of detected COVID-19 patients stands at 77 in Rangpur, nine in Panchagarh, 25 in Nilphamari, four in Lalmonirhat, 22 in Kurigram, 19 in Thakurgaon, 20 in Dinajpur and 23 Gaibandha in the division.