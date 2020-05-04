Factories must follow health guidelines: Industries Ministry

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – Industries Ministry has instructed all industrial units concerned to continue their production activities abiding by the health guidelines set by the Health Services Division.

“The Industries Ministry issued the directive on May 3 for keeping on the production activities in the factories by following the health rules amid coronavirus outbreak,” said an Industries Ministry press release issued today.

The Industries Ministry has given the instruction to the factories under Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and the industrial cities under Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

Salt mills, Sitakunda Ship Recycling Yard, soybean oil processors and other factories under the Industries Ministry’s subordinate bodies will have to follow the instruction.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Helal Uddin is coordinating the issue of following the health rules in the industrial units under the ministry.