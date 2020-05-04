Mahmudulah reveals who can replace him as team’s finisher

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS)-Bangladesh senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad
singled out Mohammad Siafuddin and Afif Hossain as the two batsmen who could
take the baton of hitting the ball out of the park batting in lower order
position like him.
He also revealed the name of Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, whom he still
considers as the next big star despite the youngster is yet to prove his
credential after playing a considerable number of matches.
Mahmudullah Riyad is now the recognized finisher for Bangladesh in ODI and
T20 cricket, vastly due to his ability to hit the ball out of the park
without any hesitation.
There is obvious question who can replace him in future when he will not be
around.
In a 40-minute live session in Instagram, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim
Iqbal also asked this question to Mahmudullah to which he firmly reveals the
name of Saifuddin and Afif and also hoped Mosaddek would fulfill the
expectation.
“I think Saifuddin has all the ingredients to be a big thing in
Bangladesh’s team due to his ability to play big shots. We also have the
talent of Afif Hossain and I am sure he can be a big start. At the same time,
we have Mosaddek Hossain as well,” Mahmudullah said.
Mahmudullah however termed Tamim Iqbal as the best batsman of the country.
“Unarguably you are the best batsman in the country. You possessed all of
the batting records of Bangladesh. I believe you will have more in the coming
days. I also try to play well in the lower order. Sometimes I deliver well
and sometimes I fail. I think I have to work more to perform consistently,”
he added.