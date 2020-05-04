Mahmudulah reveals who can replace him as team’s finisher

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS)-Bangladesh senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad

singled out Mohammad Siafuddin and Afif Hossain as the two batsmen who could

take the baton of hitting the ball out of the park batting in lower order

position like him.

He also revealed the name of Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, whom he still

considers as the next big star despite the youngster is yet to prove his

credential after playing a considerable number of matches.

Mahmudullah Riyad is now the recognized finisher for Bangladesh in ODI and

T20 cricket, vastly due to his ability to hit the ball out of the park

without any hesitation.

There is obvious question who can replace him in future when he will not be

around.

In a 40-minute live session in Instagram, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim

Iqbal also asked this question to Mahmudullah to which he firmly reveals the

name of Saifuddin and Afif and also hoped Mosaddek would fulfill the

expectation.

“I think Saifuddin has all the ingredients to be a big thing in

Bangladesh’s team due to his ability to play big shots. We also have the

talent of Afif Hossain and I am sure he can be a big start. At the same time,

we have Mosaddek Hossain as well,” Mahmudullah said.

Mahmudullah however termed Tamim Iqbal as the best batsman of the country.

“Unarguably you are the best batsman in the country. You possessed all of

the batting records of Bangladesh. I believe you will have more in the coming

days. I also try to play well in the lower order. Sometimes I deliver well

and sometimes I fail. I think I have to work more to perform consistently,”

he added.