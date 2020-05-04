Samsung launches online shop

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – Samsung Bangladesh has launched online shop-Galaxyshopbd.com to facilitate people’s need of smartphones and tablets across the country.

The move has been taken considering the necessity of people in this unwanted situation rendered by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release today.

The shop offers free delivery nationwide within 72 hours (terms & conditions apply).

All home delivery will be made while taking the necessary health and safety precautions.

It said payments can be made either through bKash (on delivery) or cash on delivery or card payment on delivery.

The online shop will feature all products available for the Bangladesh market, including A01, A2 Core, A10s, A20s, A50s, A51, M30s, M40, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, S10+, S20 Ultra, Tab A 10.1 and many more.

Samsung is also providing up to 50 percent cash back on online purchases for the convenience of customers.

Head of Mobile at Samsung Bangladesh, Md. Muyeedur Rahman said “We hope our initiative and offers can help people to stay connected to one another easily while keeping their minds diverted and reducing the feeling of isolation.”

Sumsung requested customers to visit its official website: http://www.galaxyshopbd.com to make order.