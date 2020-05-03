Re-opening of businesses to be allowed with maintaining health codes: Maleque

DHAKA, May 3, 2019 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today said the government will allow re-opening of businesses with strictly maintaining public health measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to move cautiously for reopening factories and other businesses…. All necessary health codes must be followed to start businesses,” he made the comments after a meeting on “Reopening business in the perspective of COVID-19 situation” here.

The meeting was held in the conference room of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, an official release said.

At the meeting, different aspects of health rules were discussed to ensure safety of officials and workers of garment factories from the infection of coronavirus.

The health ministry issued a set of directives including formation of a committee comprising officials of the health ministry and leaders of the garment factories to oversee public health safety at workplaces and keeping Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur zones isolated by imposing travel ban on workers within these areas.

Workers will not be allowed to travel among these three zones until further permission is given, the release added.

If workers of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur zones go to other districts of the country, they must remain at home quarantine there. Respective factories with coordination of the health ministry have to ensure other necessary facilities for their workers including quarantine, transportation and food.

Leaders of garment factories, senior officials of different ministries and organizations concerned and leaders of medical professionals, among others, were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh today reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded the highest number of 665 fresh positive cases in a single day.

The death toll from the pandemic in the country has so far stood at 177 and the tally of COVID-19 infections reached 9,455, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.