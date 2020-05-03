Govt seeks opinion on next budget through website

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken an initiative to take
opinion from all sections of people through website on the budget for the
next fiscal year (FY21) to be placed in parliament in June.
Various stakeholders will be able to give their opinions before
finalisation of the next budget to make the budget more participatory, said a
Finance Ministry press release today.
The release said anyone would be able to give opinion through visiting the
(Opinion/Suggestion for Budget 2020-21 Preparation) option of the website of
the Finance Division which is http://www.mof.gov.bd
Anyone from home and abroad will be able to give their opinions and
suggestions on the next budget through filling up a form.
All the received opinions and suggestions will be considered, said the
press release.
After placing the budget for the next fiscal year (FY21) in parliament by
the Finance Minister, the budget documents will be available in the aforesaid
website of the Finance Division.