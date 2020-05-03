Govt seeks opinion on next budget through website

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken an initiative to take

opinion from all sections of people through website on the budget for the

next fiscal year (FY21) to be placed in parliament in June.

Various stakeholders will be able to give their opinions before

finalisation of the next budget to make the budget more participatory, said a

Finance Ministry press release today.

The release said anyone would be able to give opinion through visiting the

(Opinion/Suggestion for Budget 2020-21 Preparation) option of the website of

the Finance Division which is http://www.mof.gov.bd

Anyone from home and abroad will be able to give their opinions and

suggestions on the next budget through filling up a form.

All the received opinions and suggestions will be considered, said the

press release.

After placing the budget for the next fiscal year (FY21) in parliament by

the Finance Minister, the budget documents will be available in the aforesaid

website of the Finance Division.