Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, May 3, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the

coronavirus crisis:

– Europe begins easing lockdowns –

Several countries in Europe begin on Monday the first phase of lifting

their lockdowns.

For example, Italians will be allowed to meet with family or gather in

limited numbers. In Spain some small businesses such as hairdressers will

open for individual customer appointments. And in Germany, schools will start

opening in some regions.

– South Korea to relax social distancing –

South Korea says it will loosen social distancing rules this week to allow

gatherings and events to take place.

Some professional sports, including baseball and soccer, are also due to

start their new seasons this week although the matches will be played behind

closed doors.

– More than 243,000 deaths –

At least 243,637 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in

China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Sunday based on

official sources.

In all, more than 3.4 million cases have now been reported in 195

countries and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 66,385 people have died.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 28,710 dead, followed by the

United Kingdom with 28,131, Spain 25,264 and France 24,760.

– Missing out on other vaccines –

UNICEF warns the pandemic could jeopardise vaccination campaigns in the

Middle East and North Africa. Millions of children could miss out on polio

and measles immunisations, the UN agency says.

– Iran to reopen mosques –

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says mosques will reopen across large

parts of the country on Monday.

The measure is not expected to be implemented in the capital, Tehran, or

in the main Shiite holy cities of Mashhad, which are among those most

affected by the outbreak.

– Boost for German football –

Germany’s minister for the interior and sport says he supports a

resumption of the country’s football season this month, as long as teams and

players respect several hygiene conditions.

– Portugal limits capacity on planes –

Portugal will limit as of Sunday the passenger numbers on its planes to

two thirds of their capacity in order to respect social distancing.

The national carrier TAP will resume its first international flights on

Thursday.

– Philippines cancels inbound flights –

The Philippines halts all inbound passenger flights for a week to free up

space in quarantine centres filled with thousands of migrant workers

returning home. Outbound flights continue to operate.

– India readies for star-studded concert – Rock legend Mick Jagger and

Hollywood’s Will Smith are among dozens of international and Bollywood stars

who will take part in a four-hour concert on Sunday to raise funds for the

battle against the virus in India, where the number of cases is surging.