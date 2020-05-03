180 coronavirus patients in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 03, 2020 (BSS) – The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 180 with delectation of 13 more COVID-19 positive people today after testing 282 samples at two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 13 newly detected coronavirus infected patients of today are hailing from different areas of Rangpur and Nilphamari districts in Rangpur division.

Of them, 11 new patients were detected in Rangpur district alone after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) here today.

Besides, the two other newly detected coronavirus patients of Nilphamari district were found after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College ((MARMC) today.

“The 11 new patients of Rangpur include eight from different areas in Rangpur city and one each from Pirgachha, Badarganj and Sadar upazilas,” Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu said.

Talking to BSS, Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said two people of Nilphamari district were detected as coronavirus positive after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at MARMC today.

“The newly detected two coronavirus infected patients at MARMC include one each from Dimla and Kishoreganj upazilas in Nilphamari district,” Dr. Sarker said.

“The district-wise break of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 62 in Rangpur, eight in Panchagarh, 23 in Nilphamari, three in Lalmonirhat, 22 in Kurigram, 19 in Thakurgaon, 20 in Dinajpur and 23 Gaibandha districts of the division.