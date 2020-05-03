Monirul Islam made Bangladesh ambassador to Egypt

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to appoint Md Monirul
Islam, currently serving as the Bangladesh ambassador to Ethiopia and
permanent representative to African Union, as the next Ambassador of
Bangladesh to Egypt.
Ambassador Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the
10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a foreign
ministry press release said here today.
In his distinguished diplomatic career, Islam served as the Bangladesh
consul general in New York and Bangladesh ambassador to the Kingdom of
Morocco with concurrent accreditation to several West African countries.
He also served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Singapore,
Bandar Seri Begawan, Madrid, Beijing, Ottawa and Brasilia while he worked in
various capacities in different Wings of the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.
Ambassador Islam obtained his Bachelor (honours) and Masters Degree in
Economics from the Dhaka University and later completed another Masters
degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from the Monash University, Australia.