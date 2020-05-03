Monirul Islam made Bangladesh ambassador to Egypt

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to appoint Md Monirul

Islam, currently serving as the Bangladesh ambassador to Ethiopia and

permanent representative to African Union, as the next Ambassador of

Bangladesh to Egypt.

Ambassador Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the

10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a foreign

ministry press release said here today.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, Islam served as the Bangladesh

consul general in New York and Bangladesh ambassador to the Kingdom of

Morocco with concurrent accreditation to several West African countries.

He also served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Singapore,

Bandar Seri Begawan, Madrid, Beijing, Ottawa and Brasilia while he worked in

various capacities in different Wings of the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.

Ambassador Islam obtained his Bachelor (honours) and Masters Degree in

Economics from the Dhaka University and later completed another Masters

degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from the Monash University, Australia.