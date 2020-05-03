Kadamtali rapist placed on 3-day remand

DHAKA, May 03, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed an alleged rapist on

three-day remand as police produced him before the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order as police

produced Tutul, 20, before the court and prayed for10-day remand for him.

The accused allegedly raped a six-year-old child in Muradnagar area under

Kadamtali Police Station in the capital on April 25.

After scrutinizing CCTV footages from the area, police identified Tutul as

he was walking along the victim, wearing face mask.

Police later made a sketch of Tutul and managed to detain him from the area

on May 1.