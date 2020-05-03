Players want DPL to start cricket season after pandemic is over

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS)-The cricketers are desperate to return to the
cricket ground with Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after the coronavirus pandemic
is over even though the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) looks
cynical over the league in this season.
CCDM, the guardian of Dhaka-based cricket clubs said if the coronavirus
situation doesn’t improve dramatically by June, it is tough to hold the
league for this season.
“Generally we are bound to finish the league of any season by July. If we
can’t restart the league by June even in the first week of July, it will be
tougher. Currently we don’t know when the situation will improve. We are just
seeing and waiting,” Ali Hossain, the member secretary of CCDM said.
The players’ remained worried over their future as most of the players
vastly depend on this league for their whole year’s bread and butter.
As per the rules, set by BCB, the DPL cricketers would get their
remuneration in three parts from their clubs. According to the rules, 30
percent of their contracted money should be given before or right after the
start of the league.
Country’s senior cricketer Tushar Imran, who is playing for Brothers Union
said he is yet to get the first part of the contracted money.
“As far as I am concerned, there some clubs, may be four or five who are
yet to give the first part of the contracted amount as per the rules. Even
from my club, I am yet to get the said amount,” Imran said.
Big clubs like Abahani Limited, Prime Bank, Prime Doleshwar, Mohammedan
Sporting Club and some other clubs had already paid the amount, cricketers
said.
The BCB had already give a one-time monetary support worth Tk. 30,000 to
the players.
But those are insufficient for a player when they are used to bear the
expenditure of the whole year with playing one season of DPL.
What the CCDM would do if the league doesn’t restart after the pandemic is
over, is yet not sure.
“I don’t know what will happen. The CCDM will sit with the clubs if the
league is no held before July. The decision what we will make after meeting
with the clubs, will be sent to BCB who will take the eventual decision,” Ali
Hossain said.
When the situation looks completely uncertain, country’s senior cricketers
Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim emphasized on to start the cricket season
with DPL after the coronavirus pandemic is over.
“Everyone knows, how important the DPL is for the players. Already we have
got one round of DPL. I think if the cricket season after the pandemic starts
with DPL, the players will be gainer,” Tamim said during a live instagram
session with Mushfiqur Rahim on Saturday night.
Moreover Tamim felt the DPL should be restarted considering the fact that
the most of the cricketer’s whole year’s earning came from this league.
“We know most of the cricketers bears the expenditure of their family by
the earnings from the DPL. At this moment, their condition is very poor. So I
think it is imperative to start the DPL,” Tamim added.
Tami believes the BCB also is thinking at the same line.
“I believe the BCB is aware the sufferings of the players and the
importance of DPL. Since BCB doesn’t announce to hold anything else as of
now, I think the season will start with DPL,” he remarked.
Mushfiqur Rahim echoed the same sentiment, saying the DPL is imperative to
help the players prepare for the other competitive International cricket and
bear the expenditure of the family.
“I don’t think I have to remind all about the importance of the DPL. We
want DPL to start the cricket season after the coronavirus situation is over.
We know we have many International cricket ahead of us. So we need DPL to
prepare us for the ultimate challenge,” Mushfiqur Rahim said.