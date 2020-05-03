Players want DPL to start cricket season after pandemic is over

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS)-The cricketers are desperate to return to the

cricket ground with Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after the coronavirus pandemic

is over even though the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) looks

cynical over the league in this season.

CCDM, the guardian of Dhaka-based cricket clubs said if the coronavirus

situation doesn’t improve dramatically by June, it is tough to hold the

league for this season.

“Generally we are bound to finish the league of any season by July. If we

can’t restart the league by June even in the first week of July, it will be

tougher. Currently we don’t know when the situation will improve. We are just

seeing and waiting,” Ali Hossain, the member secretary of CCDM said.

The players’ remained worried over their future as most of the players

vastly depend on this league for their whole year’s bread and butter.

As per the rules, set by BCB, the DPL cricketers would get their

remuneration in three parts from their clubs. According to the rules, 30

percent of their contracted money should be given before or right after the

start of the league.

Country’s senior cricketer Tushar Imran, who is playing for Brothers Union

said he is yet to get the first part of the contracted money.

“As far as I am concerned, there some clubs, may be four or five who are

yet to give the first part of the contracted amount as per the rules. Even

from my club, I am yet to get the said amount,” Imran said.

Big clubs like Abahani Limited, Prime Bank, Prime Doleshwar, Mohammedan

Sporting Club and some other clubs had already paid the amount, cricketers

said.

The BCB had already give a one-time monetary support worth Tk. 30,000 to

the players.

But those are insufficient for a player when they are used to bear the

expenditure of the whole year with playing one season of DPL.

What the CCDM would do if the league doesn’t restart after the pandemic is

over, is yet not sure.

“I don’t know what will happen. The CCDM will sit with the clubs if the

league is no held before July. The decision what we will make after meeting

with the clubs, will be sent to BCB who will take the eventual decision,” Ali

Hossain said.

When the situation looks completely uncertain, country’s senior cricketers

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim emphasized on to start the cricket season

with DPL after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“Everyone knows, how important the DPL is for the players. Already we have

got one round of DPL. I think if the cricket season after the pandemic starts

with DPL, the players will be gainer,” Tamim said during a live instagram

session with Mushfiqur Rahim on Saturday night.

Moreover Tamim felt the DPL should be restarted considering the fact that

the most of the cricketer’s whole year’s earning came from this league.

“We know most of the cricketers bears the expenditure of their family by

the earnings from the DPL. At this moment, their condition is very poor. So I

think it is imperative to start the DPL,” Tamim added.

Tami believes the BCB also is thinking at the same line.

“I believe the BCB is aware the sufferings of the players and the

importance of DPL. Since BCB doesn’t announce to hold anything else as of

now, I think the season will start with DPL,” he remarked.

Mushfiqur Rahim echoed the same sentiment, saying the DPL is imperative to

help the players prepare for the other competitive International cricket and

bear the expenditure of the family.

“I don’t think I have to remind all about the importance of the DPL. We

want DPL to start the cricket season after the coronavirus situation is over.

We know we have many International cricket ahead of us. So we need DPL to

prepare us for the ultimate challenge,” Mushfiqur Rahim said.