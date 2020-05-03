Cautionary signal no. one for inland river ports

DHAKA, May 03, 2020 (BSS) – River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number one as squally weather may occur over some regions of the country in the next few hours till 6 pm today.

“In association with rain or thundershowers temporary west or north-westerly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometres per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet till 6 pm of today,” said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department release this morning.

In this perspective, river ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one.