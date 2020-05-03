1,900 families get govt rice in Chandanpat union

RANGPUR, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 1,900 jobless and needy families of

Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila received 19 tonnes of rice allocated

by the government in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We completed distribution of 19 tonnes of rice with 10-kg among each of the

1,900 beneficiary families in three phases by Saturday afternoon,” Chairman of

Chandanpat union parishad Md. Amenur Rahman told BSS today.

The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and

local district administration allocated the rice in three phases for

distribution among the jobless and needy people of all nine wards in the

union.

“Under the special relief programme of the government, we got three tonnes

of rice for 300 jobless families in the first phase, five tonnes of rice for

500 families in the second phase and 11 tonnes of rice for 1,100 families in

the third phase,” Amenur said.

As per the official procedure, nine members of nine general wards and three

female members of three reserved wards of Chandanpat union parishad prepared

lists of the jobless, distressed and needy families.

Later, the rice was distributed in informal functions arranged at Chandanpat

union parishad premises under a strict monitoring system properly maintaining

physical distancing and following the health directives of the government.

“On Saturday, we distributed 11 tonnes of government rice in the third phase

among 1,100 distressed families with 10-kg of rice and one piece of pumpkin

(from my own resource) to each family in presence of the officials concerned,”

Amenur said.

Officials and Members of the Armed Forces, Sadar Upazila Agriculture

Extension Officer (Tag Officer) Md. Sohel Rana and members of police forces

attended the function.

Besides, Chandanpat union Chairman Amenur Rahman distributed foodstuffs from

his own resources among 250 low income group middle class honourable families

in recent weeks as they can not ask help from anyone.