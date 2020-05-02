12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, May 02, 2020 (BSS) – Twelve more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Mymensingh division.

After testing samples of 185 suspected persons in the PCR lab of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), twelve positive cases were detected today, said Assistant Director Dr Saiful Islam of MMCH.

The hospital sources said another PCR lab is ready for coronavirus patients at the Microbiology Department of Mymensingh Medical College.

Bangladesh Agricultural University authority recently handed over the Second PCR to Principal Chittaranjan Devnath of Mymensingh Medical College for testing samples of suspected COVID-19 patients.

MMCH sources said with the setting up of the new PCR lab, nearly about 400 samples can be tested in the two PCR labs.