21 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 2, 2020 (BSS) – Twenty-one more people of six districts under Rangpur division have been tested positive for COVID-19 today, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the division to 164.

After testing samples of 375 suspected persons at the COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur here, 21 positive cases were detected.

Health officials said among the 21 new coronavirus patients, 10 were detected after testing 187 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) in the city today.

While, 11 other positive cases were confirmed after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“Among the 10 new patients detected at Rangpur, five are of Rangpur, four of Kurigram and one of Gaibandha district,” said Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu.

Talking to BSS at 7:35 pm, Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said, “The newly detected 11 coronavirus infected patients at MARMC include five of Nilphamari and three each of Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts under Rangpur division,” Dr. Sarker said.

The district-wise break-up of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 51 in Rangpur, eight in Panchagarh, 21 in Nilphamari, three in Lalmonirhat, 22 in Kurigram, 19 in Thakurgaon and 20 each in Dinajpur and Gaibandha districts of the division.