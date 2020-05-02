GP to extend users account validity due to COVID-19

DHAKA, May 2, 2020 (BSS) – Grameenphone (GP) today said it would extend its customers’ account validity to keep them connected through cell phones even after the expiry of deadlines, to supplement the nationwide anti-COVID-19 campaign, primarily through enforcing physical distancing among people.

The GP statement said it decided to keep the connection of their clients’ accounts even at least until May 31 if their validity were expired on April 20 and set to expire in the first week of the current May.

It said the operator took the decision “assessing customers’ needs to support social distancing and new-normal life requirements dependent on connectivity”.

“Extension of their account validity will be provided automatically during this period of uncertainty customers need services most,” the statement said adding customers’ incoming and outgoing calls would remain active.

The nationwide shutdown disrupted balance recharge agents services at many areas exposing mobile phone operators to difficulties as well in recharging their balances.

The GP said it would, however, provide balance transfer free from one user to another.

The government earlier declared telecommunication industry as an emergency service during COVID-19.

The GP said since the shutdown forced many people to run home-office and connect near and dear ones using internet, it would introduce a double bonus in internet offer, 16GB, at the price of 8GB for 30 days responding to their change in lifestyle and new-normal needs in these days.

In addition, Grameenphone has also extended validity of its popular call rate offer 48 poisha per min.

Previously, the offer was valid for up to 3 days, and now the validity will be extended to 6 days to offer flexibility in daily usage.

For the postpaid customers, Grameenphone has increased the bill payment time from 15 days to 25 days.