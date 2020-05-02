Chhatra League cuts paddy in Rangunia at the instruction of information minister

CHATTOGRAM, May 2, 2020 (BSS)- Leaders and workers of Rangunia Upazila unit

of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are cutting paddy and delivering it to the

farmers homes at the instruction of Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The BCL is cutting the paddy of the local farmers and delivering it to

their homes in the scorching heat of Ramadan. As a result, the poor farmers

in this labour crisis time are heaving a sigh of relief.

Earlier, Awami League joint general secretary and information minister Dr

Hasan Mahmud instructed the leaders and workers of Upazila and Union levels

Chhatra League to cut paddy of the poor farmers of Rangunia and deliver it to

their respective homes.

Mahmudul Islam Russell, joint secretary of Upazila BCL, said that union-

based team had been formed in Rangunia at the instruction of the information

minister. Every day they will go to some beel areas in Rangunia and cut the

paddy of the poor farmers maintaining social distance, he added.

In the meantime, the BCL leaders and workers are cutting paddy according

to the demand of poor farmers in all the beels where boro paddy has been

cultivated in different unions including Parua, Pomra, Padua and Chandraghona

of Rangunia.

Shimul Das Gupta, general secretary of Rangunia Upazila Chhatra League,

said Boro paddy has ripen in large areas of Rangunia including Gumai Beel, a

well-known grain store in Chattogram.

Like every year, the workers are not able to come from different parts of

the country.

In this troubled time, the Chhatra League has stood by the side of the

poor farmers who are not able to harvest paddy due to lack of paddy

harvesters, he said.

Abul Kashem, a farmer of Gumai Beel in Rangunia, said that he has

cultivated boro paddy on two acres of land and the paddy has ripen.

“In the crisis situation of the country, when I could not find workers in

the market, the brothers of Chhatra League came and cut the paddy of my land

and took it home,” he added.

He said that many poor farmers of Rangunia would be relieved if they stood

by the farmers at this time.