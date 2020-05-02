Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, May 2, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the

coronavirus crisis:

– Green light for experimental drug –

American authorities approve an experimental drug for emergency use on

patients, in the latest step in the global push to find viable treatments and

a vaccine.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug initially developed to treat Ebola, is given

the green light after a major trial finds it boosted recovery in serious

COVID-19 patients.

– Blood pressure not a factor –

In reassuring news for millions of people, three major studies say commonly

used blood pressure medicines do not heighten susceptibility to infection, or

increase the risk of becoming seriously ill with the disease.

– WHO: virus ‘natural in origin’ –

The World Health Organization reiterates that the virus was of natural

origin after claims from US President Donald Trump he had seen evidence it

originated in a Chinese lab.

– Nearly 239,000 deaths –

More than 238,810 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in

China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Saturday based on

official sources.

In all, more than 3.3 million cases have now been reported in 195 countries

and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 65,068 people have died.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 28,236 dead, followed by the

United Kingdom with 27,510, Spain 25,100 and France 24,594.

– Spaniards go outside –

Spain’s nearly 47 million people, under strict lockdown since March 14, are

allowed outside for walks or sport.

Many restrictions remain however. In towns of more than 5,000 inhabitants,

children and the elderly cannot leave home at the same times.

– Ecuador on edge –

The International Monetary Fund approves a $643 million emergency loan for

Ecuador, hard hit by the pandemic and low oil prices.

– Nearly all home –

The repatriation of Europeans who found themselves outside the EU when

borders closed as part of national lockdowns is almost complete, says the

head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.