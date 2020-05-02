Shahab Uddin distributes relief among 600 people in Moulvibazar

DHAKA, May 2, 2020 (BSS) – Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today distributed food items among 600 destitute people at his constituency in Moulvibazar district.

The minister inaugurated the food distribution programme through a video conference from his residence in the capital, said an official handout here.

He, in coordination with local Awami League (AL) leaders, reached rice, pulses, potato and other foods items to the houses of the destitute people at Juri and Barlekha upazilas in Moulvibazar.

Inaugurating the food distribution programme, Shahab Uddin urged the country’s affluent society to stand by the victims of COVID-19 situation.

Awami League Barlekha upazila unit General Secretary Md Anwar Uddin and relief and social welfare affairs secretary and assistant personal secretary to the minister Kabiruzzaman Chowdhury coordinated the food distribution programme.

Earlier, food items were distributed among 3,000 destitute and jobless people under the initiative of Shahab Uddin at Juri and Barlekha upazilas in Moulvibazar.