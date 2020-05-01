Another doctor recovers from Coronavirus in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 1, 2020 (BSS) -Another doctor returned home after

recovering from coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in Chattogram.

“Dr Abdul Baset, 29, was discharged from the dedicated Corona isolation

ward of Chattogram General Hospital (CGH) this afternoon as the two

subsequent Coronavirus tests showed negative in his body,”said Dr Jamal

Mostafa, medical officer of CGH.

He has been undergoing treatment at CGH since he was diagnosed with

coronavirus (Covid-19) on April 22, said Mostofa, adding he has been asked to

stay at home quarantine for the next 14 days.

On the other hand, 36 more people are being treated for the virus (Covid-

19) in the isolation ward of CGH, he said.

A total of 73 Corona positive patients were detected in Chattogram district

till today.