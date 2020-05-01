Top Ansar al-Islam militant gives confessional statement

DHAKA, May 1, 2020 (BSS) – An alleged leader of banned militant outfit
Ansar al-Islam today gave confessional statement before a Dhaka court in an
anti-terror act case.
Khaled Saifullah alias Sagir Ahmed, 39, gave his statement under section
164 of the penal code as police produced him before the court of Dhaka
Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman.
The court after recording his confessional statement sent him to jail.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime
(CTTC) unit arrested one of the top leaders of Ansar al-Islam from capital’s
Arambagh T&T College area yesterday.
Police later filed the case under anti-terror act with Motijheel Police
Station.
According to CTTC, Khaled used to propagate his extremist ideology through
social networking sites and recruit likeminded people for his group. He used
to maintain contact between militants in different countries.