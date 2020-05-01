Cautionary signal no. two for inland river ports

DHAKA, May 01, 2020 (BSS) – River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number two as squally weather may occur over some regions of the country in the next few hours till 6 pm today.

“In association with rain or thundershowers temporary west or north-westerly, squalls speed 60-80 kilometres per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kushtia, Jashore, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar till 6 pm of today,” said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department release this morning.

In this perspective, river ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number two.