Met office forecasts rain, thundershowers in parts of country

DHAKA, May 01, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at many places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places and hails at isolated places ,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Satkhira and Jashore in Khulna division and today’s minimum temperature was 21.0 degrees Celsius at Tangail, Rangamati and Bhola in Dhaka, Chattogram and Barishal division respectively.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 52 millimeters (mm) at Madaripur in Dhaka division.

The sun sets at 6:27 pm today and rises at 5:23 am tomorrow in Dhaka.