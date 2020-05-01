KCC mayor distributes food among 1,740 jobless workers

KHULNA, May 01, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque has distributed foodstuffs among 1,740 jobless workers aimed at mitigating their financial hardship amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

He dispensed 43 Maunds of rice, vegetables and others essential relief materials among 240 workers of motor mechanic unions in new market area of the city yesterday afternoon.

Later, he distributed relief materials among 1,500 jobless workers of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association on its office premises by strictly maintaining physical distancing.

Each of the beneficiaries received a sac containing 7-kg rice, vegetables, potato, onion, soya-bin oil, pulse, soaps and iodized salt from the stockpile of supplies donated by the affluent people.

Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rahman, Director of Khulna Divisional Labour Directorate Md. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection Md. Ariful Islam, among others, accompanied the mayor.

Meanwhile, Commander of Ansar and VDP in Khulna range Mollah Amjad Hossain distributed relief materials among its members at Rupsha upazila in Khulna district yesterday afternoon.