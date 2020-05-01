Trump points finger at China lab as WHO asks to join virus probe

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Donald Trump has said he has seen

evidence the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, an assertion that

threatened on Friday to turn a global health emergency into a diplomatic

crisis.

The US president’s statement was immediately undermined by intelligence

officials and top diplomat Mike Pompeo, who said: “We don’t know precisely

where it began.”

But the claim — already denied by Beijing — could stir tensions even as

the World Health Organization asks to be allowed to take part in a Chinese

investigation into the “animal origins” of the pandemic.

The lockdowns that have frozen the global economy for weeks continued to

ease, with South Africa and Austria allowing some businesses to reopen from

Friday, joining other parts of Europe and some US states that have begun to

emerge in the last few days.

But optimistic news was tempered by a further haemorrhaging of jobs, with

30 million Americans newly unemployed since lockdown began, and Spain joining

its European neighbours in confirming an economic collapse.

Spain’s Finance Minister Nadia Calvino said its economy was projected to

shrink by 9.2 percent in 2020 — after growing by two percent last year —

while unemployment would jump to 19 percent from an already high 13.8.

Underlining the slump in consumer demand, Irish airline Ryanair said it

was slashing 3,000 positions, forecasting passenger numbers would not recover

until mid-2022.

While death rates slowed in most of Europe, the global toll from the

pandemic has now topped 230,000.

– ‘We don’t know’ – Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from

animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market

in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

But speculation — reinforced by internet rumours and America’s right-wing

radio shock jocks — has swirled about a top-secret lab, and seems to have

been taken up by the US president.

Asked if he had seen anything to make him think the Wuhan Institute of

Virology was the source of the outbreak, Trump replied: “Yes, I have.” But he

refused to give details and Secretary of State Pompeo indicated he had not

seen definitive evidence.

“We don’t know if it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We don’t

know if it emanated from the wet market or yet some other place. We don’t

know those answers.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said analysts would

“continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to

determine” the origin of the outbreak.

In Geneva, a spokesman for the World Health Organization (WHO), said

several investigations into the source of the virus were going on, adding

that the global agency was “not currently involved in the studies in China”.

“WHO would be keen to work with international partners and, at the

invitation of the Chinese government, to participate in investigation around

the animal origins,” Tarik Jasarevic told AFP Beijing has denied the lab was

the source of the virus.

Last month foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said WHO officials “have

repeatedly stated that there is no single evidence that the new coronavirus

was produced in a laboratory”.

“Many well-known medical experts in the world also believe that the so-

called laboratory leak hypothesis has no scientific basis,” Trump is making

Beijing’s handling of the outbreak a major issue for his November re-election

campaign.

When asked about reports that he could cancel US debt obligations to

China, Trump said he could “do it differently” and act in “more of a

forthright manner”.

“I could do the same thing but even for more money, just putting on

tariffs,” he said.

– Lockdowns ease –

The coronavirus has infected at least 3.2 million people so far, with

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin becoming the latest high-profile

figure to test positive as his country’s caseload surged past 100,000.

But there was some reason for cheer. Germany has accelerated plans to

start lifting its lockdown, preparing to ease curbs on public life and reopen

religious institutions, museums and zoos — having restarted shopping last

week.

Neighbouring Austria followed suit on Friday with people allowed to go out

again freely and gather as long as the group does not exceed 10 people — or

30 for funerals.

Those who do not live in the same household must remain one metre (three

feet) from each other. Masks must wear in shops and public buildings and on

public transport. Hairdressers and bigger shops are expected to open again

from Saturday.

Italy, once the world centre of the outbreak, said it was hoping to reopen

two major airports next week but would move slowly.

And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recovering from COVID-19, said

his country — which has the world’s third-highest death toll, behind the US

and Italy — would publish a roadmap next week on easing restrictions.

Malaysia said it would reopen for business next week, and Australia’s

government said it could begin easing restrictions soon.