Maj Gen M Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman made ambassador to Lebanon

DHAKA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to appoint Major

General Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh

to Lebanon, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Major General Rahman was commissioned in Bangladesh Army on December 25,

1986.

Since commissioning, he has been serving in various staff, instructional

and command appointments at different levels.

He has served as Managing Director of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory

Limited and Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board.