Maj Gen M Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman made ambassador to Lebanon

DHAKA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to appoint Major
General Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh
to Lebanon, a foreign ministry press release said here today.
Major General Rahman was commissioned in Bangladesh Army on December 25,
1986.
Since commissioning, he has been serving in various staff, instructional
and command appointments at different levels.
He has served as Managing Director of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory
Limited and Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board.