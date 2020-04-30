Coronavirus cases in Russia surge past 100,000

MOSCOW, April 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past

100,000 on Thursday, the government said, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed

infections in the last 24 hours.

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus,

the government’s coronavirus information site said in a daily update.

Russia recently surpassed Iran and China in the total number of confirmed

infections and is now eighth in the world in virus cases.

With the number of infections steadily rising by several thousand every

day, President Vladimir Putin warned this week that the situation remained

“very difficult”.

He said Russia had managed to slow the spread of the epidemic but cautioned

that “this should not reassure us.”

Medics in Russia have complained of shortages of protective gear and

testing kits and hospital staff are becoming increasingly concerned with

deaths in the medical community.

The Kremlin this week extended until May 11 a “non-working” period when

Russians would stay at home but still receive their salaries as part of

sweeping efforts to contain the virus.

Yet the measure has brought uncertainty to the economy and business owners

struggling to pay full salaries to employees while shutting their doors to

customers.

Despite the steady increase in cases, Putin said that Russia may begin to

gradually lift different quarantine regimes throughout the country from mid-

May.

Yet Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday extended a ban on entry

for foreigners into the country, which was due to expire Thursday, until “the

fight against the infection is over and the epidemic situation has improved.”

The pandemic has thwarted several major political events for the Kremlin

this year, with Putin cancelling a massive military parade on May 9

commemorating the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

The Kremlin also postponed an April 22 vote on landmark constitutional

reforms, which would have paved the way for Putin, 67, to potentially stay in

power until 2036.