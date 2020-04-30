Historic May Day tomorrow

DHAKA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – The historic May Day will be observed

tomorrow in the country as elsewhere across the world with due respect

through various programmes.

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the

supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for

eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the workpeople.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their

valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1, 1886

and the following days.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate

messages on the occasion of the historic May Day.

However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, no govt. or private

programme has been kept on the occasion this year.