18 more test COVID-19 positive in Khulna division

KHULNA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – Eighteen more persons were diagnosed
coronavirus (COVID-19) positive after testing 146 samples at the two COVID-19
laboratories in Khulna and Jashore in the last 24 hours till noon today,
raising the total number of confirmed cases to 136 in the division.
The newly detected 18 COVID-19 patients include one in Khulna, two in
Bagerhat, 12 in Jashore, two in Kustia and one in Chuadanga districts under
the division.
One of the COVID-19 patients in Khulna, is a 50-year old man who resides
at Hrishipara under Daulotpur Police Station in Khulna city, said an official
of Khulna civil surgeon here today.
The local administration has put the area under lockdown.
“We received 146 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in the last 24
hours and 18 of those were found COVID-19 positive after testing the samples
at two laboratory in the division ,” said Assistant Director (Health) of
Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther.
She said the total number of infected patients rose to 136 after testing a
total of 2,285 samples at the two regional COVID-19 Laboratories till today
12 noon today, since April 7.
Of the total 136 patients, 13 are in Khulna, three in Bagerhat, 56 in
Jashore, 22 in Jhenaidah, three in Magura, 13 in Narail, 16 in Kustia, eight
in Chuadanga and two in Meherpur.
Of them, three patients died, so far, while 16 patients are undergoing
treatment at the isolation ward, four were released after recovery and the
rest of the patients are taking treatment at their respective homes.
The total number of quarantined people rose to 25,628 today as 319 more
people were put in quarantine at home or institutions in the last 24 hours
till 8 am today.
“So far, a total of 20,894 people were released from home or institutional
quarantine and 4,734 people are remaining in home or institutional quarantine
in all 10 districts of Khulna division.
A total of 1,684 suspected COVID-19 patients were put in institutional
quarantine in different hospitals so far and of them, 1,045 were released in
the division.
“Besides, 395 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation
units of different hospitals since the beginning, and of them, 166 were
released and 229 are undergoing treatments,” Dr. Ferdousi said.