18 more test COVID-19 positive in Khulna division

KHULNA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – Eighteen more persons were diagnosed

coronavirus (COVID-19) positive after testing 146 samples at the two COVID-19

laboratories in Khulna and Jashore in the last 24 hours till noon today,

raising the total number of confirmed cases to 136 in the division.

The newly detected 18 COVID-19 patients include one in Khulna, two in

Bagerhat, 12 in Jashore, two in Kustia and one in Chuadanga districts under

the division.

One of the COVID-19 patients in Khulna, is a 50-year old man who resides

at Hrishipara under Daulotpur Police Station in Khulna city, said an official

of Khulna civil surgeon here today.

The local administration has put the area under lockdown.

“We received 146 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in the last 24

hours and 18 of those were found COVID-19 positive after testing the samples

at two laboratory in the division ,” said Assistant Director (Health) of

Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther.

She said the total number of infected patients rose to 136 after testing a

total of 2,285 samples at the two regional COVID-19 Laboratories till today

12 noon today, since April 7.

Of the total 136 patients, 13 are in Khulna, three in Bagerhat, 56 in

Jashore, 22 in Jhenaidah, three in Magura, 13 in Narail, 16 in Kustia, eight

in Chuadanga and two in Meherpur.

Of them, three patients died, so far, while 16 patients are undergoing

treatment at the isolation ward, four were released after recovery and the

rest of the patients are taking treatment at their respective homes.

The total number of quarantined people rose to 25,628 today as 319 more

people were put in quarantine at home or institutions in the last 24 hours

till 8 am today.

“So far, a total of 20,894 people were released from home or institutional

quarantine and 4,734 people are remaining in home or institutional quarantine

in all 10 districts of Khulna division.

A total of 1,684 suspected COVID-19 patients were put in institutional

quarantine in different hospitals so far and of them, 1,045 were released in

the division.

“Besides, 395 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation

units of different hospitals since the beginning, and of them, 166 were

released and 229 are undergoing treatments,” Dr. Ferdousi said.