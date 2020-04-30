PM gives Tk 8.31 crore to 6,959 qaumi madrasas

DHAKA, April 30, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given financial assistance of Taka 8 crore 31 lakh and 25 thousand to 6,959 qaumi madrasas of the country on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.

“All the money has already been sent to the authorities concerned through electronic fund transfer,” a source at the Prime Minister’s Office told BSS today.

Among the madrasas, 703 are in Rangpur division, 704 in Rajshahi division, 1,011 in Khulna division, 402 in Barishal division, 397 in Mymensingh division, 1780 in Dhaka division, 1481 in Chattogram division and 481 in Sylhet division, the source said.