BSS unit of DUJ condoles death of senior journo Mohitul Islam

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) unit of

Dhaka Union of Journalists today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the

death of senior journalist Khandaker Mohitul Islam Ranju.

In a condolence message, BSS Unit Chief Sajjad Hossain Sabuj and Deputy

Unit Chief Tanvir Aladin prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and

conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Mohitul Islam died of stroke while undergoing treatment at a city hospital

on Tuesday at the age of 68.

He worked as a news consultant at the national news agency Bangladesh

Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). He also served various national dailies in different

capacities, including the Daily Janata and the Bangladesh Observer (now

defunct).