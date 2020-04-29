BSS unit of DUJ condoles death of senior journo Mohitul Islam

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) unit of
Dhaka Union of Journalists today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the
death of senior journalist Khandaker Mohitul Islam Ranju.
In a condolence message, BSS Unit Chief Sajjad Hossain Sabuj and Deputy
Unit Chief Tanvir Aladin prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and
conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Mohitul Islam died of stroke while undergoing treatment at a city hospital
on Tuesday at the age of 68.
He worked as a news consultant at the national news agency Bangladesh
Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). He also served various national dailies in different
capacities, including the Daily Janata and the Bangladesh Observer (now
defunct).