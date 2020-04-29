Gazi Group opens PCR lab for free COVID-19 test in N’ganj

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Gazi Group has set up a polymerase chain reaction laboratory or PCR lab at Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj district to facilitate diagnosis of COVID-19 virus free of cost for all.

Textiles and Jute Minister and Gazi Group Chairman Golam Dastagir Gazi with his own initiative opened this first ever private PCR Lab today which is now ready for testing samples of Covid-19, said a Gazi Group press release here today.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque joined the virtual inaugural ceremony as chief guest while Golam Dastagir Gazi joined as special guest.

The lab, including isolation unit, set up at Bestway City in Kanchan area under Rupganj upazila, will have two virologists and four doctors for testing.

Five technologists will be available in collecting swab samples and they will go out in fields to collect samples from different places in Narayanganj.

There are two hotline numbers in the lab for sample collection. The numbers are 0177-7774220 and 0177-7774222. On the basis of getting call, a team of technologists will go to collect samples.

The sample collection process will be fully coordinated with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and IEDCR.

Director (Planning and Research) at DGHS, Professor Dr Iqbal Kabir said a polymerase chain re-action (PCR) machine has already been brought in to test samples. “We have provided official permission . . . the trial run has already been completed in Rupganj,” he added.

Lab Virologist Dr. Ruksana Raihan said the lab has already completed preparations for collecting the Covid-19 samples confirming Bio-safety Level-2.

Deputy Managing Director of Gazi Group Gazi Golam Mortuza said from now on, it is possible to test the samples in Narayanganj. “If the infected people are identified quickly after collecting the samples, chances of getting proper treatment will also be increased,” he added.