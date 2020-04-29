Banglalink, TutorsInc tie up for online study materials

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Mobile phone operator, Banglalink has teamed

up with online education platform TutorsInc to provide students free access

to online study materials in this Covid-19 situation.

Banglalink users will be able to access to all the study materials of

TutorsInc, including online courses, one-to-one sessions, videos, notes,

year-wise and chapter-wise question papers, solved question papers and live

classes for free, said a press release here today.

TutorsInc has a rich library contents for students of all classes for both

national and international curricula.

Students can sign up for TutorsInc at https://www.mytutorsinc.com/ by

entering their emails and creating passwords.

Additionally, they can also sign-in by using their existing Google or

Facebook accounts. The sign-in process is absolutely free for all.

Banglalink’s Digital Services Director Abdul Muqit Ahmed hoped that the

initiative will help students keep the flow of their education uninterrupted

while staying at their homes.

TutorsInc Limited Chairman Syed Noor Alam said “Our platform is a one stop

solution where students will find useful resources from various materials,

books and curricula. The quality contents will surely cater to their needs

during this shutdown period.”