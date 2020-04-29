Govt giving importance to agri sector during COVID-19 crisis: Mannan

SUNAMGANJ, April 29, 2020 (BSS)- Planning Minister MA Mannan today said the

present government is giving utmost importance to agriculture sectors of the

country so that agri production is not hampered due to the ongoing

coronavirus crisis.

“The government is giving highest importance to agriculture and health

sectors,” he said after visiting the progress of Boro paddy harvesting at

Dungria of the district.

He also inaugurated Prime Minister’s 100 crore programme related to

agriculture which helps farmers buy agricultural machinery with subsidy.

During the time, he also distributed two new harvesters among the farmers

of the area for paddy harvesting.

Besides, the minister visited various Haor areas under several upazilas of

Sunamganj to encourage farmers and workers to cut boro paddy.

With the help of government’s 200cr taka allocation to facilitate paddy

harvesting across the country, various agricultural equipment, including

1,300 combine harvesters and 934 reapers, 22 rice trans-planters have been

delivered to the farmers, he said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a grant of Tk 1 lakh

from her relief fund if someone dies in a lightning strike while doing

agricultural work.