Tazul for removing stagnant water to eliminate Aedes mosquito

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and

Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today urged the city dwellers and

authorities of public and private offices to remove stagnant water from

inside and outside of their respective buildings to stop breeding of Aedes

mosquito.

The minister made the call while he was presiding over an inter-

ministerial review meeting on the dengue prevention initiatives at Dhaka

Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) Bhaban in the city’s Karwan Bazar

area, said a press release here.

If an environment conducive to mosquito breeding is found in the buildings

or premises of the government and non-government offices, the responsible

people will be fined by conducting mobile courts, Tazul said, adding that the

drives (mobile court) will begin after May 10.

Replying to a question from a journalist, the minister said the two Dhaka

city corporations have one year stock of mosquito repellent.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief

Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime

Minister’s Office (PMO) Zuena Aziz, LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and

other officials concerned joined the meeting.