Tazul for removing stagnant water to eliminate Aedes mosquito

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and
Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today urged the city dwellers and
authorities of public and private offices to remove stagnant water from
inside and outside of their respective buildings to stop breeding of Aedes
mosquito.
The minister made the call while he was presiding over an inter-
ministerial review meeting on the dengue prevention initiatives at Dhaka
Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) Bhaban in the city’s Karwan Bazar
area, said a press release here.
If an environment conducive to mosquito breeding is found in the buildings
or premises of the government and non-government offices, the responsible
people will be fined by conducting mobile courts, Tazul said, adding that the
drives (mobile court) will begin after May 10.
Replying to a question from a journalist, the minister said the two Dhaka
city corporations have one year stock of mosquito repellent.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief
Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime
Minister’s Office (PMO) Zuena Aziz, LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and
other officials concerned joined the meeting.