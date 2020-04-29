PM hopeful of meeting global buyers’ orders on RMG

DHAKA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed firm optimism that Bangladesh could fulfill the orders of the readymade garment (RMG) products of global buyers despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister expressed the optimism when her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven called her this afternoon.

“The Swedish premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 2 pm and exchanged greetings with her,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

During the 15-minute conversation, he said, the two leaders discussed trade and business issues, particularly the RMG sector.

“We are hopeful that we could meet the orders of the RMG products of the international buyers including Sweden despite the present situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” Sheikh Hasina said.

In this connection, the Swedish premier assured that his country won’t cancel any order of Bangladesh regarding the RMG products.

“We’ll continue importing RMG products from Bangladesh,” he said.

Sheikh Hasina said the owners of the garment industries in Bangladesh have opened their factories by maintaining the health codes.

The press secretary said the issue of coronavirus situation in both the countries also came up in their discussion.

The two premiers praised the steps taken by both the countries in containing the pandemic.

In this regard, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the international community to work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the press secretary said.