Over 6.06 lakh Khulna families get relief, cash money

KHULNA, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – More than 6.06 lakh daily wage earning and hand-to-mouth families in Khulna have been brought under humanitarian assistance programme to mitigate their sufferings in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic till Tuesday.

The beneficiary families were given 10 kilograms of rice each as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to mitigate the livelihood related hardship in all nine upazilas and two metropolis of the district.

The information came at a view exchange meeting of district COVID-19 prevention committee held at circuit house conference room yesterday noon with Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of the Cabinet Division Md. Kamal Hossain in the chair.

Secretary Md. Kamal Hossain who is also in-charge of supervision and coordination of the relief distribution programme and health management work in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the district.

Among others, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammed Anwar Hossain Hawlader, Police Commissioner Khandoker Lutful Kabir, Divisional Director (Health) in Khulna Dr. Rasheda Sultana, Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain, army representative Lt.

Colonel Mirza, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and General Secretary of City unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana were present in the meeting.

KCC Mayor urged the common people not to become panicked, but properly maintain physical distancing, remain at home and abide by the health directives of the government to effectively prevent community transmission of COVID-19 infection Secretary Kamal Hossain said the physicians, nurses, technologists and health workers must have to be kept protected first to win the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Terming the health officials as COVID-19 fighters, he said physicians, nurses, health workers and medical technologists are in front line to battle against the pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction over relief distribution and activities amid COVID-19 situation, he said we will have to take steps to keep up economy ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, maintaining social distancing and health guidelines.