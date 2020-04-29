7 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 29, 2020 (BSS) – Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajshahi division today, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the division to 103.

After testing samples of suspected persons at the COVID-19 Laboratories in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and Bogura Medical College Hospital here, seven positive cases were detected.

Of the new cases, three were in Joypurhat, two in Pabna and one in Natore and Bogura each, said Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya.

Following confirmation of Covid-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons at different areas in the division were placed on lockdown.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, are being brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home quarantine so that the virus cannot spread further.

The district-wise break-up of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 13 in Rajshahi, two in Chapainawabganj, 17 in Naogaon, nine in Natore, 31 in Joypurhat, 19 in Bogura, two in Sirajgonj and ten in Pabna.