9 more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – Nine more people of six districts in Rangpur division were found coronavirus positive after testing their samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories located at Rangpur and Dinajpur districts today.

Health officials said five persons of five northern districts were detected coronavirus positive after testing 188 samples of suspected patients at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) in Rangpur city.

Besides, four persons of three more northern districts were found infected with the lethal virus after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College ((MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“We detected five new COVID-19 patients after testing 188 samples at the Laboratory at RMC on Tuesday,” said Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu.

The newly detected five COVID-19 infected patients at RMC include one each of Polashbari upazila in Gaibandha, Haripur upazila in Thakurgaon, Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat, Sadar upazila in Kurigram and Kishoreganj upazila Nilphamari districts.

Talking to BSS at 8:40 pm, Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said four persons of three more northern districts were detected coronavirus positive after testing 94 collected samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at MARMC today.

“Among the four newly infected patients, one is in Boda upazila in Panchagarh and Jaldhaka upazila in Nilphamari each and two of Nababganj upazila of Dinajpur districts, Dr. Sarker added.

With detection of nine new coronavirus infected patients today, the total number of COVID-19 patients sharply rose to 116 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

Of the detected COVID-19 patients, 30 are in Rangpur, 14 in Nilphamari, 18 in Dinajpur, 17 in Gaibandha, 17 Thakurgaon, three in Lalmonirhat, seven Panchagarh and 10 in Kurigram districts of the division.