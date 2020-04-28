Coca-Cola pledges TK 11.5cr support to fight COVID-19

DHAKA, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – Coca-Cola Bangladesh has committed an
initial support of Taka 11.5 crores to help healthcare system and communities
through food package and distribution of beverages in this coronavirus
situation.
Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s support aims to benefit over 50 lakh lives across
the country, said a press release today.
The beverage giant has adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure
immediate support to enhance country’s health infrastructure, especially
donating personal protective equipment and other safety gears for health
workers.
Coca-Cola Bangladesh is partnering with Care Bangladesh to implement its
support initiative.
It also committed to support frontline workers, including doctors, nurses,
police and other law enforcers, in performing their duties by catering their
hydration needs through its beverages.
Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President Operation, said “We are facing an
unprecedented situation for humanity in many ways and in this time of crisis,
we sincerely thank those who have been working to keep all of us safe,
particularly those on the front lines.”
“We are all in this fight together and hopeful that we will overcome this
crisis only to become stronger as a nation,” he added.