Coca-Cola pledges TK 11.5cr support to fight COVID-19

DHAKA, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – Coca-Cola Bangladesh has committed an

initial support of Taka 11.5 crores to help healthcare system and communities

through food package and distribution of beverages in this coronavirus

situation.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s support aims to benefit over 50 lakh lives across

the country, said a press release today.

The beverage giant has adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure

immediate support to enhance country’s health infrastructure, especially

donating personal protective equipment and other safety gears for health

workers.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh is partnering with Care Bangladesh to implement its

support initiative.

It also committed to support frontline workers, including doctors, nurses,

police and other law enforcers, in performing their duties by catering their

hydration needs through its beverages.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President Operation, said “We are facing an

unprecedented situation for humanity in many ways and in this time of crisis,

we sincerely thank those who have been working to keep all of us safe,

particularly those on the front lines.”

“We are all in this fight together and hopeful that we will overcome this

crisis only to become stronger as a nation,” he added.