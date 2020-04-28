Cautionary signal no. one for inland river ports

DHAKA, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number one as squally weather may occur over some regions of the country in the next few hours till 6 pm today.

In association with rain or thundershowers, temporary west or north-westerly, gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet till 6 pm of today,” said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department release this morning.

In this perspective, river ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one.