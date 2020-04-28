Met office forecasts light to moderate rain

DHAKA, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at many places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Rangpur divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi in Rajshahi division and today’s minimum temperature was 18.9 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

Maximum rainfall in the last24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 65 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:26 pm today and rises at 5:26 am tomorrow in Dhaka.