608 more people sent to quarantine afresh in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine, a total of 608 more people have been sent to home and institutional isolation afresh in all eight districts under Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 8,568 at present.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 21,237 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 12,669 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 20 have been kept under home quarantine in Rajshahi, 194 in Chapainawabganj, 101 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 196 in Joypurhat, 12 in Bogura, 59 in Sirajgonj and 24 in Pabna districts.

Dr Gopendra Acharya said a total of 52 confirmed patients for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment in corona units while 130 others in isolation units of different hospitals and another 97 were released.

He added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine as it is being adjudged as an important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,635 samples have, so far, been tested in the newly installed regional laboratory to detect novel coronavirus here till yesterday since the testing started on April 1.

The samples were tested in the laboratory installed in the Department of Virology in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) through setting up all the requisite equipment, including the machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR.

Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of the laboratory, said a total of 25 positive cases have, so far, been detected from the total testing.

Among the total infected cases, nine were in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, five in Joypurhat, three in Chapainawabganj, two in Pabna and Naogaon each and one in Sirajgonj, she added.