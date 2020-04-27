Bir Bahadur distributes relief among fire affected people

BANDARBAN, April 27, 2020 (BSS)- Chattogram Hill Tracts Affirs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing distributed relief among the businessmen and owners of houses of Thanchi bazar, who were affected by the devastating fire that broke out in the main market this morning.

The minister visited the spot this afternoon and exchanged views with the affected people.

Later, he distributed relief among them on the ground of Thanchi Government High School.

Different organizations, including Bandarbans Parbottyo Zila Parishad, Red Crescent Society, Bandarban unit, and district administration also distributed relief among the affected people.

Deputy Commissioner Md Daudul Islam, Additional Police Super Md Kamruzzaman and Thanchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Haque, among others, were present.