US appreciates Bangladesh’s readiness to combat COVID-19

DHAKA, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – The United States of America (USA), the hard hit nation by deadly coronavirus has appreciated Bangladesh’s readiness to support COVID-19 response supply chains.

The appreciation came in a letter of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo written to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

In the letter, Pompeo also praised Bangladesh’s assistance in repatriation of American citizens and assured the USA’s continued cooperation to Bangladesh during this global challenge.

USA Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller handed over the letter to Foreign Minister Momen at the foreign ministry here today.

During the meeting, Momen described how the economy and livelihood of Bangladeshi people are adversely affected in this COVID-19 situation especially the country’s RMG industry due to the cancellation of export orders.

The foreign minister sought US government’s support in retaining Bangladesh’s RMG products supply to the US market, the single largest RMG export destination of Bangladesh, in this crisis period.

Momen also elaborated Bangladesh government’s strategies to tackle the war against COVID-19 pandemic and expressed to work closely with the US government in the coming days to face the global challenges.

The foreign minister also urged the USA to expedite the deportation process of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed fugitive killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as it remains a priority for Bangladesh.

They also discussed the Rohingya crisis that is being protracted while the US envoy assured of continued support of his country on this issue.