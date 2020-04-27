BB asks banks to distribute agriculture loan at 4pc interest rate

DHAKA, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) today instructed all

banks to give agriculture loan at 4 percent interest rate aimed to boost crop

production to overcome the possible COVID-19 impact.

“There is an instruction to the scheduled banks to distribute loans at 4

percent interest to the farmers for cultivating import alternative crops

(pulses, oil seeds, spices and maize),” as per a BB circular issued here

today.

Now, the central bank asked banks to distribute loans at 4 percent

interest for all grains, including paddy and wheat, as mentioned in the

Agriculture and Rural Credit Policy and Programme.

The scheduled banks will receive 5 percent interest-loss from the

Bangladesh Bank against their disbursed loan amount, the circular added.

To this end, the central bank has formed a scheme on ‘providing

agriculture loan at 4 percent interest rate in crop sector to mitigate the

crisis due to novel coronavirus’.

The tenure of the scheme is April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.