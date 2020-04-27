5,153 still in quarantine in Khulna division

KHULNA, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 5,153 people are still in home

or institutional quarantine after release of 18,583 out of totally isolated

24,736 persons in the division since coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in

the country.

“A total of 5,153 people are still in quarantine,” said Assistant Director

(Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther, adding that as there are

symptoms of community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, comprehensive

steps have been taken to prevent further spread of the infection in the

division.

“After 18 people were found infected with COVID -19 in last 24 hours till

12noon today in the division, 310 more people were put under home or

institutional quarantine afresh to prevent the virus’s community

transmission,” she said.

Among 310 quarantined persons, 264 people were put in home quarantine

while 46 others in institutional quarantine, she said, adding that “Of them,

13 are in quarantine in Khulna, 25 in Bagerhat, one in Satkhira, 88 in

Jashore, 30 in Jhenaidah, 52 in Magura, seven in Narail, 41 in Kustia, 33 in

Chuadanga and 20 in Meherpur”.

A total of 573 people were also released from home or institutional

quarantine having no symptoms of coronavirus during last 24 hours, she

continued.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said more steps are being

taken in wake of changing situation for enhancing capacity of providing

treatments to the COVID-19 patients.

“Till 12noon today, a total of 94 people has been detected positive for

COVID-19 in the division, of them, nine are in Khulna, one in Bagerhat , 34

in Jashore, 13 in Jhenaidah, four in Magura, 13 in Narail, 11 in Kustia,

seven in Chuadanga and two in Meherpur,” she added.