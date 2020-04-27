18 more COVID-19 positive cases found in Khulna division

KHULNA, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – Eighteen more persons were diagnosed with
coronavirus (COVID-19) positive after their samples were tested at the two
COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna and Jashore in the last 24 hours till 12 noon
today, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94 in the division.
Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said
the total number of infected patients rose to 94 with detection of 18 more
COVID-19 positive patients after testing 232 samples at the two regional
COVID-19 Laboratories in last 24 hour till today 12noon.
The newly detected 18 COVID-19 patients include one in Khulna, four in
Jashore, four in Jhenaidah, three in Narail and six in Kustia, of them, 15
COVID-19 patients’ were found after testing 78 samples at ‘Genome Center’ of
Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) during the period.
Of the total 94 patients, nine are in Khulna, one in Bagerhat , 34 in
Jashore, 13 in Jhenaidah, four in Magura, 13 in Narail, 11 in Kustia, seven
in Chuadanga and two in Meherpur.
Meanwhile, Khulna district administration imposed lockdown on Prottasha
residential area under Labonchara police station in the city last night after
one more COVID-19 positive case detected in Khulna.
Officials said the health administration with assistance of Directorate
General of Health Services and local administrations has taken frantic
measures to provide treatments to the COVID-19 patients and fight against
community transmission of the virus.